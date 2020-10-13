Bob Jensen | Arnold a Stellar Member of Community

I am voting for Fred Arnold for the board of trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District (College of the Canyons) to represent Area 3. I urge you to vote for him as well! Fred is a stellar member of our community and an outstanding leader. He is the father of four children and has lived in Santa Clarita for many years. I have personally known Fred Arnold for an extended period of time and I have worked together with him in community service matters. It is very important that we have someone of Fred’s leadership experience, passion for education, enthusiasm for accomplishment and business acumen to represent Area 3 for the college board of trustees. COC fulfills a very important role in our community. Please join with me in voting for Fred Arnold for COC, Area 3!

Bob Jensen

Governing Board Member, William S. Hart Union High School District

Valencia