Chrissy Weston | Watson Brings Professionalism to COC

Please accept this letter of recommendation on behalf of Tony Watson, who is running for the College of the Canyons board of trustees. I would like to thank you and your paper for endorsing Tony as a candidate. I appreciate you doing your due diligence in researching candidates. He truly is someone with a great passion for helping our youth, and also for the bio on each candidate, which gave credibility as to why you made your decision, but it also gives some of the community members who don’t know Tony an opportunity to see what a great candidate he is.

I have known Tony for several years and had the opportunity to get to know him socially and in business. Tony was the COO of a company we did work for. Dealing with Tony in a business setting, I found Tony to be professional, intelligent and fair. However, he also had a high expectation of delivered results, and always demonstrated great business integrity.

From a personal standpoint, I am glad Tony and I became friends. He is caring, honest, funny and a great family man. He and his family have lived in Santa Clarita for close to 40 years. He, his wife Ericka and two kids are all products of Arroyo Seco Junior High School and Saugus High School.

I have seen Tony’s drive and passion at work. I have seen Tony’s involvement and work within our community, but nothing delights Tony more than the love and passion he has for his family.

I agree with you and your paper, Tony Watson will make a great trustee for the college. His ample board experience, analytical skills and leadership skills make him the perfect candidate.

Chrissy Weston

Valencia