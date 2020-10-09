Erin E. Murphy | Smith Is Top Choice for Business

Christy Smith is the choice for small business owners.

I’ve always believed small businesses are the backbone of any community. They leave an indelible mark on the world. For the past three years, I’ve been operating my own small business, The Slimeonade Stand. It all started in 2017, when I searched for tactile ways to ease my anxieties and help calm my daughter’s as well. I found playing with handmade slimes, clays and putties provided me with much-needed relief that I hoped to bring to a wider audience, and thus my business was born. I’m extremely proud of the business I’ve built from the ground up as a female entrepreneur. My small but mighty business has customers all over the world.

I’m sure most business owners felt what I felt at the advent of this pandemic — panicked and unsettled. I’m lucky I have a supportive team that helped me develop contingency plans. But what was truly evident throughout this entire process is that we have politicians working against the mom-and-pop shops that are integral to any given community. Politicians like Mike Garcia would rather give his corporate donors a tax giveaway than help small businesses like mine weather this economic downturn. We need leaders like Christy Smith to right his wrongs.

The economic recovery is one of our most serious challenges, and Christy will do whatever it takes to marshal resources and capital to help neighborhood businesses stay afloat. To rebuild the economy, it is vital for federal relief to be disseminated efficiently and purposefully to benefit workers and small business owners. Christy would have voted “yes” on the TRUTH Act, compelling corporations to disclose financial information and what they did with their Paycheck Protection Program loans. Instead of taking a stand for the local economy in the 25th District, Garcia resorted to partisan politics and voted “no.”

This can’t be overstated — we must fully fund and support our U.S. Postal Service for our veterans who rely on the USPS for prescription medication, seniors who await their Social Security checks in the mail and, from my personal experience, small businesses who depend on the USPS for reliable service and customer satisfaction. My entire business depends on mailed orders, so I was incredibly disappointed to see Mike Garcia vote “no” on the bipartisan Delivering for America Act, which would have addressed mail delays and overtime pay for our hard-working letter carriers and mail sorters. Christy Smith would have voted yes on the measure, thereby supporting small businesses like mine.

Bottom line — Garcia isn’t looking out for California’s 25th Congressional District. Vote for Christy Smith. She has our back. Make sure you’re registered today at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov and vote early!

Erin E. Murphy

Saugus