James Hulett | A Repulsive Letter

Response to Michael Mathis of Fair Oaks Ranch (letters, Oct. 2):

Michael, you should fact-check what you send out over your name: Joe Biden was not in the military, and never said anything positive about any branch of service, as far as I know.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has always been a loyal American, and continues to support USA causes and actions. I have absolutely no clue as to what you are thinking or saying regarding the president, but you should cease to do so — what you say is repulsive to all law-abiding Americans. Please use realize we are not the “bad guys!” Peace, man!

James Hulett

Newhall