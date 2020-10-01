Mike Molacek | Truth Isn’t on the Agenda

Lois Eisenberg (letters, Sept. 25) continues the lie about the president saying the troops were “losers and suckers.” If you would bother to look up what 21 officials around the president, 14 who were on the trip, said about this discredited article in the Atlantic magazine, you might get a grip on your Trump derangement syndrome and see the truth.

Even John Bolton, who is no friend of the president, says it never happened.

You might want to check out the Lincoln Project and what their goals are and how truth is not on their agenda. Never Trumpers!

Mike Molacek

Santa Clarita