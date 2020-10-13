Pat News | Watson and the Spirit of Excellence

I am happy to see that The Signal has endorsed Tony Watson for College of the Canyons board of trustees, Area 2, in the upcoming election.

Tony has lived in Santa Clarita for nearly 41 years. He attended Arroyo Seco Junior High School, Saugus High School, College of the Canyons and The Master’s College, where he received his degree in organizational management. It is this very business expertise and knowledge, accompanied by the ability to be a proficient team member, that will allow him to be successful. I know Tony to be a good, kind, hard-working family man who cares deeply about his community and feels that he is now in a position to give back to the very institution that gave so much to him.

COC was there for Tony when he needed the education, structure and guidance that they provided. He has only one agenda in his run for COC board of trustees: to make certain that the college continues to do what is best for the students and the community it serves. This office will not be a stepping stone for a political career, nor will it be used to enhance his already stellar reputation. His only aim is to make certain that this spirit of excellence continues.

Tony has the ability, integrity, business skills and the desire to do a great job for us. Elect him in November!

Pat News

Valencia