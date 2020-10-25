Richard Myers | Air Quality Info Source?

I am writing in hopes that you or one of your readers can help me, and perhaps others who find themselves with the problem I’ve been having. I’m writing about finding the correct air quality for our valley on a daily basis. I know The Signal publishes a daily air quality report. I checked it and three other sources with differing results. For example, today two sources reported moderate air quality, one said the air quality was good and one listed it as hazardous!

I have a health condition that makes the correct information important. What can you suggest?

Richard Myers

Valencia

Editor’s note: Our air quality reports are provided by Accuweather, a respected source for weather information. You can also check current air quality data at aqmd.gov.