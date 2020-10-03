Tom Campbell | Former Director Supports Gutzeit

I am writing in support of Maria Gutzeit for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency director, Division 3 position. As a former director myself, I know firsthand that she has the water agency’s best interests at heart.

She was a strong advocate for her constituents during the water agency merger; she consistently pushed for openness and transparency; she was aggressive in addressing groundwater contamination; and she made solid, thoughtful decisions based on science and facts.

With her strong technical background and passion for the environment, she will continue to work hard for the agency’s ratepayers and for our community.

Tom Campbell

Former board member, SCV Water Agency