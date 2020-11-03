Arthur Saginian | Leaders Flip-Flopping on COVID-19

Has it occurred to you how many times our “leaders” have changed course on this bloody pandemic since March? Not only our elected officials, but even the so-called medical experts and scientists. Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed he is not following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, but is listening to his own panel of “experts.” As for the World Health Organization — who knows who they even report to? But from all of this I have just one main takeaway: I don’t trust anyone anymore.

I will not accept that we are going through a “learning process.” We are way beyond that. We’ve gone from “do nothing” to “shut the whole place down,” and back again, and again, and again. Now I’m supposed to find out what color (tier) we are today. This is not “learning,” this is bad leadership. No, this is horrible leadership, and at every level. This is what happens when things get political. Leaders get stupid, and they do stupid things, and the rest of us suffer for it. And at some point I ask myself, what’s the use of having leaders if we can’t trust them?

And that’s how anarchy begins.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita