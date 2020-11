Regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidelines on holiday gatherings:

No more than three households; must be outdoors; must stay 6 feet apart and wear a mask; must be under two hours; no chanting or shouting.

Will these same guidelines be demanded of all future “peaceful” protesters?

Or do violent, rock-throwing, looting, arsonists who blind police officers with industrial lasers get a pass?

Doug Blanton

Newhall