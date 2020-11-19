Richard Myers | Thanks for Publishing the Other Side

Lynn Wright’s Nov. 10 letter, “Editorial on Trump Forgot COVID-19,” got my full attention not only because it echoed my feeling, but more importantly it demonstrated the fairness of The Signal’s management.

Lynn accuses the “right-wing management” of an editorial that is an exercise in fantasy, lengthy drivel that ignores Trump’s failure with the virus, “couldn’t put lipstick on that pig” and is silent about a quarter of a million deaths.

I agree with Lynn completely, but I write today to compliment The Signal — to point out that we are lucky to have a publication that is fair, that will publish reasonable points of view even if those views are in conflict with management’s view.

Thank you, Signal.

Richard Myers

Valencia