Gary Horton | America, It’s Time to Get Real

When I was a child, I spoke as a child,

I understood as a child,

I thought as a child:

but when I became a man, I put away childish things.

— 1 Corinthians 13:11

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven…

A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing.

A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.

— Ecclesiastes 3 1, 5-8

America, it’s time to put away childish things.

America, it’s time to grow up and be adult.

America, recognize to everything in our lives there are seasons. Now is the time to embrace. Now is the time to sew; and now is a time to build peace and a time to love. It’s time to love our country, to restore faith in our Constitution, and to sew everything all back together.

We’ve gone through a tremendously rending four years, culminating in a dangerously divisive, hateful, election season. Not for 150 years have we been more divided asunder. Seventy-three percent of Republicans have been mind-melted to believe their election was somehow magically, mysteriously stolen by an international network of globalist elites working harmoniously and secretly in coordinating an election theft of previously never before experienced massive scale.

Some 120 Republican leaders signed on to a frivolous Supreme Court lawsuit attempting to revoke the entire votes of 20 million fellow Americans in states that just happened to elect their opposing candidate. Their version of the election must have been stolen because it’s simply inconceivable that their leader actually lost…

In America, we get to believe what we want to believe. Some follow Jesus. Some follow Krishna. Some Buddha. Some… Jim Jones, David Koresh, the Hale-Bopp guys, OAN,

Parler.com and on and on. Faith may or may not be a good thing, but I’ll assure you this much: Unconditional, unquestioning faith isn’t. Especially when following jaded, ulterior-motivated human leaders (and “influencers”).

We see through a glass darkly, and we have to acknowledge our limitations. America, what we’re told by sweating, politicized TV evangelists, by arm-waving screaming heads, by “pundits” on heretofore obscure outlets and websites… all these… “verily, have their own rewards.” They’re in it for themselves; not for you, and if you’re buying into insane, or at least, mathematically impossible conspiracy theories – you may have placed your faith in false prophets who would take you where you should not go. Indeed, many eyes have been covered with scales, and these scales must be washed clean to see again.

Six states did not coordinate with George Soros to use Hugo Chavez’s voting machines that Republican turncoats used to switch votes to Joe Biden. No, Biden just won. He won just like Donald Trump did four years prior, and Barack Obama four years before that. Our elections can be close, and after recounts, reviews, 70 court battles, and two Supreme Court slap-downs – everything confirms Biden scored a legitimate win.

Joe Biden won fair and square. Say it aloud.

You may not like it; you may wish Ultimate Leader had won instead. But come Jan. 20, Ultimate Leader will move on to new golf courses, new life pursuits, and new civil and criminal defense teams. In the meantime…

America must consolidate, gather together, speak peace, and unite for our better being and future potential. It’s time to put down the weapons, and to beat swords into plowshares.

Said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (arguably the most powerful man in America), “The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.” McConnell also applauded the historic elevation of his Senate colleague Kamala Harris to the vice presidency.

Election fraud conspiracies must be put away as the childish things they are. The Electoral College was plain and unequivocal. The Senate majority leader accepts the result. All the lawsuits failed. The conspiracy is proved false.

America – especially those entranced by TV/social media soul-catchers — it’s time to get real again about the election, COVID, and so much more.

Yesterday, we crossed 300,000 COVID-19 deaths in America. Thirteen million cases. Ninety-three deaths right here in the SCV. Intensive care unit bed capacity down below 3% in L.A. County and the numbers are all heading in the wrong direction.

Yet, we continue to suffer COVID deniers. “COVID is a fake virus coordinated on a massive, global scale to discredit Donald Trump.” Itchy ears are tingled by such tantalizing tales. But overflowing morgues aren’t fake; daily deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital aren’t fantasy, and all the sick folks I know aren’t posers. We’re in a real pandemic, and it’s really been mismanaged in the USA.

Meanwhile, in more science-based countries:

The BBC reports, “New Zealand lifts all restrictions, declaring the country COVID-free.”

The CBC reports, “How Australia succeeded in lowering COVID-19 cases to near zero.”

It’s time again for America to return to science, from conspiracies. To facts, from fanciful fiction. Nearly 40% are “election deniers.” Large minorities remain COVID deniers. And dangerously, next comes the anti-vaxers – who’ll endanger all those around them.

America, it’s time for us to get real again. To become the science-based, fact-driven society that previously propelled us to the moon and far beyond. The Earth isn’t flat. Gravity is real. A jetliner flew into the Pentagon. Joe Biden won. COVID-19 killed 300,000 with hundreds of thousands more in line.

America, it’s time to put behind childish things. America, it’s time to accept this vulnerable season in which we live requires truth, science and facts.

America, it’s time to get real again.

Gary Horton’s “Full Speed to Port!” has appeared in The Signal since 2006. The opinions expressed in his column do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Signal or its editorial board.