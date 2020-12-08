Jonathan Kraut | Predictions for the Coming Power Transfer

Regime change in the U.S. is upon us. As we expected, President Donald Trump is not going down without a tantrum and instigating more chaos.

Fortunately for us, since the election, Trump seems more intent on golfing than executing his duties as president.

Recall Trump whined on Twitter (27 times) about Barack Obama wasting time on the golf course and the high expense this was to taxpayers. It is reported that Obama played golf 133 times over eight years — a bit over 16 times per year.

As of Nov. 28, the website “TRUMP GOLF COUNT” reports our president has spent 292 days on the golf course in four years — about 73 times per year. These indulgences have cost taxpayers an estimated $142 million.

Imagine how better we could spend $142 million right now.

Our self-proclaimed “law and order” president not only is the first to gripe and lie about the conduct of others, but also holds himself immune from applying the same standards for himself and his friends.

This example of Trump’s application of justice for others but not for himself is an illustration of the self-serving mindset that should never be represented in public office. This attitude also gives me good reason to make some disheartening predictions.

Even a surprise to the most ardent of Trump haters, these predictions I expect will come as a great shock.

Under Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution, the president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”

Trump has already issued passes to convicted Trump ally and disinformation artist Roger Stone. Trump has pardoned disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who confessed to lying to the FBI about coordinating political activities with Russia.

Prediction 1:

Federal law enforcement agencies are ready to pounce on many immediately after the transfer of presidential powers to Joe Biden. Look for dozens of criminal charges issued to Trump allies.

Even now, Trump’s Department of Justice and FBI are likely already investigating Elaine Chow, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son Don Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, and other Trump insiders.

Remember that Ivanka and Jared were appointed as caregivers of Trump’s assets once 45 was sworn in. This fake transfer of control was intended to conceal conflicts of interest, even while Ivanka and Jared, paid consultants to the Trump organization, are also on payroll as independent and uninfluenced government appointees at the same time.

Prediction 2:

Expect a flurry of more pardons to Trump’s convicted supporters like Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Rick Gates, Charles Kushner and George Papadopoulos. Trump will likely even attempt to issue “pre-emptive” pardons for crimes not yet charged and convictions not adjudicated. These would include to himself, daughter Ivanka, son Don Jr., son-in-law Jared, Rudy Giuliani, and other Trump supporters, before being formally charged.

Prediction 3:

Many of these pardons will be waived and nullified. In the end, Trump’s egregious abuse of this power will lead to Congress defining new restrictions and guidelines regarding presidential pardon powers. The Supreme Court will rightfully rule a pardon cannot be issued for one’s self or in pre-emptive fashion.

Prediction 4:

Trump’s presidential pardons are not going to avert focus of his and his co-conspirators’ misconduct. Once the truth is revealed, great discontent and disgust will destroy Trump’s political influence and viability, ending his bid for 2024 candidacy.

Prediction 5:

Much of what Trump wrongfully defaced will be repaired. Forced-to-retire Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be reinstalled and promoted. Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, who Trump dismissed “for insubordination,” will become attorney general. The Supreme Court will come into balance as possibly Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barret will create vacancies and equity is restored.

Prediction 6:

It will be learned that it was the GOP that meddled and cheated in the November election. We are reminded that those who cry out the loudest often are guilty of what they pretend to abhor.

Prediction 7:

Trump will seek asylum. Trump’s Russian, Turkish and Arab connections, to include his profound legacy of indebtedness with oligarchs and foreign governments, and the recent siphoning of millions of taxpayer dollars to himself and his interests, are revealed.

The con and swindler that Trump is will be exposed and prosecuted.

Bottom line: To hose of ill-heart, Karma is a bitch. A healer is coming in. A con artist is being rejected. Justice is being restored. The GOP will reset its moral compass.

Our America, always great, is healing.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the COO of an acting conservatory, a published author, and Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.