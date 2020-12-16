Max Morgan | Keep it up, Democrats

As a Republican I also share Lois Eisenberg’s (letters, Nov. 27) misplaced discursive glee in the election of Joe Biden. In the last 12 years, eight under Obama/Biden, and four under Trump, Lois and her party have vilified Republicans and everyday, blue-collar, hard-working Americans. I find it laughable that they are now calling for “healing” and “unity.”

Theirs is the same party, now a party of radical coastal elites, that called us “deplorables”; mocked us for clinging to our Bibles and guns; condoned violence, looting and arson as “peaceful protests”; called for the boycott of businesses that did not support their radical agendas; disrespected the flag; categorized us as being poorly educated, Walmart shoppers, racists, and homophobes; and have waged a relentless war on the police.

Please keep it up, Lois. You have awakened a tiger that has resulted in the Republicans picking up a number of House and statewide seats. I predict that Biden and his cabinet nominees, Obama Part 3, are going to screw things up so badly the Republicans will retake the House in 2022.

Max Morgan

Valencia