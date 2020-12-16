Max Morgan | Keep it up, Democrats

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

As a Republican I also share Lois Eisenberg’s (letters, Nov. 27) misplaced discursive glee in the election of Joe Biden. In the last 12 years, eight under Obama/Biden, and four under Trump, Lois and her party have vilified Republicans and everyday, blue-collar, hard-working Americans. I find it laughable that they are now calling for “healing” and “unity.” 

Theirs is the same party, now a party of radical coastal elites, that called us “deplorables”; mocked us for clinging to our Bibles and guns; condoned violence, looting and arson as “peaceful protests”; called for the boycott of businesses that did not support their radical agendas; disrespected the flag; categorized us as being poorly educated, Walmart shoppers, racists, and homophobes; and have waged a relentless war on the police. 

Please keep it up, Lois. You have awakened a tiger that has resulted in the Republicans picking up a number of House and statewide seats. I predict that Biden and his cabinet nominees, Obama Part 3, are going to screw things up so badly the Republicans will retake the House in 2022.

Max Morgan

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS