Tom Santos | Election Is Over

President Donald Trump and his allies have lost 58 out of 59 cases in multiple courts, including at the Supreme Court, in their unsuccessful attempts to prove voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Election officials, both Democrat and Republican, have vouched for the legitimacy of the election.

The Trump administration’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has certified that, “The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.”

Attorney General William Barr, a staunch Trump ally, confirmed that the Department of Justice uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and declined to appoint a special counsel to investigate unfounded claims made against voting machines used in the election.

A growing chorus of Republican lawmakers have begun to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect.

And now, multiple conservative news outlets have been forced to air awkward segments debunking election fraud claims they continuously made, with no evidence, after voting machine company Smartmatic threatened very real, and very dangerous, defamation lawsuits against these news companies.

No, the election was not stolen. No, Congress will not overturn the election when they officially accept the state electoral vote counts. And no, Trump will not declare martial law and seize voting machines.

Biden will be the next president, and Trump will move on to his next grift.

It’s over.

Tom Santos

Saugus