Aran Dokovna | Disappointed in Garcia

I am extremely disappointed that our newest representative, who as a retired fighter pilot was espousing how he would fight for all of us, has now shown his true character as a politician who has totally succumbed to the anarchy espoused by POTUS. He is now obviously become a sycophant to (Donald Trump) and only wishes to remain in his glow for re-election as a politician, not as a retired fighter pilot who would fight for democracy. He obviously wishes to support President Trump in encouraging all the discord shown in the capital on Jan. 6.

What have you, Mike Garcia, done? What has Trump done? A sorry day for America and the Republican Party.

Aran Dokovna

Valencia