Karla Edwards | More Detailed Data, Please

I think it would be helpful if the data column would also show the number of residents in each area. For example, Acton: 225 cases. How many people live in Acton? If you provided the population in each area listed, readers could determine what percent of that community is infected. Val Verde always has a very high number of cases. What is the Val Verde population?

Karla Edwards

Valencia

Editor’s note: The largest percentage of the Santa Clarita Valley population is in the city of Santa Clarita, which is where the largest numbers of cases have been reported. We haven’t drilled down so deep as to look at infected percentages of population in the smaller unincorporated areas, but we’ll take a look at it.