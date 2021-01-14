Richard Myers | Attention to Detail vs. Getting Attention

It seems there are times when politicians just want to speak just to hear themselves.

Then there are times when they just want to gain attention. I think that’s what motivated Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri to object in the (Electoral College) hearings. He certainly had to know his objection wasn’t going anywhere. By the way, I listened to his argument and noted that he used a word that doesn’t exist: “irregardless” is not a word, but he used it. Perhaps that’s knit picking, but I think that’s all his effort deserves.

Richard Myers

Valencia

Editor’s note: Do you mean “nitpicking”? Irregardless, we get your point, but it bears noting that Merriam-Webster, in response to the question, “Is irregardless a word?” provides the following answer: “Yes. It may not be a word that you like, or a word that you would use in a term paper, but irregardless certainly is a word. It has been in use for well over 200 years, employed by a large number of people across a wide geographic range and with a consistent meaning. That is why we, and well-nigh every other dictionary of modern English, define this word. Remember that a definition is not an endorsement of a word’s use.”