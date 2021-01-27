Stephen Maseda | Did Vaccine Catch them Off Guard?

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Bloomberg maintain sites setting out information concerning the rollout of vaccines in the U.S. A review of that data reflects California ranks No. 49 in the administration of the vaccine doses we have received, only ahead of Alabama. While the state and local authorities bemoan the lack of supply, the facts are that we have received more than 3.55 million doses, but have only administered 1.073 million doses or, 30.2% of those received. Hopefully, our state/city leaders will stop blaming Washington, and will start to look at their own failures.

The opening of mass vaccination sites is a step in the right direction. One wonders what took so long. Surely the vaccines could not have been a surprise.

Stephen Maseda

Valencia