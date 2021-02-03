Betty Arenson | Accomplishments Easy to Find

Aran Dokovna (letters, Jan. 13) asked 25th District Rep. Mike Garcia what has he done — on the job — and what has Donald Trump done. I can help him with those answers.

The following is a list of some of Representative Mike Garcia’s accomplishments;

Recently, and very importantly to Californians, he introduced a bill to repeal the SALT (state and local tax deductions) tax.

He got the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send 25 additional workers to work in local hospitals.

Has donated 10% of his salary for seven months in a row, to local charities; including law enforcement foundations.

Cosponsored the Justice Act, which promotes transparency and training for law enforcement.

Cosigned a letter enforcing America’s support for Israel.

Introduced an amendment to extend the WIIN Act, which provides federal support for California’s water infrastructure.

Supported full military funding for the National Defense Authorization Act.

Sponsored an amendment to fund the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration for early detection of California wildfires.

Fully supported/supports our police and personally donated money to the Simi Valley Police Foundation.

Appointed to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Appointed to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Helped 650 constituents with backlogged cases over six months old due to no representation in the 25th District.

As of recent days, has been appointed to the Appropriations Committee.

It must be clarified that Rep. Garcia formally challenged the legitimacy of the electoral votes of two states; no, not every state, nor to “overturn an election”; but to investigate voter integrity.

As for President Trump, the accomplishments, of only four years, are too long to list here. For Mr. Dokovna’s concerns, I will refer him to a series of three detailed, lengthy letters to the editor titled “Trump’s Accomplishments,” authored by a lady named Beverley Scott. They were published Sept. 16, Oct. 5 and Oct. 15, and impart a plethora of information.

Betty Arenson

Valencia