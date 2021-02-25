Marybelle Knight | Misleading Voter Registration Tallies

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Katie Hill’s recent column (Feb. 9) may be correct in stating that Republican registered voters in the Santa Clarita Valley (31.8%) have gone down and the Democratic registered voters have gone up (39.3%.). She goes on to say: “There are more than twice as many non-Republicans here.”  

That, too, is true, but what she fails to explain is that the NPP (no party preference) registered voters in Santa Clarita (22.7%) and “other” (6.2%) leaned very strongly in favor of the Republican Party and Mike Garcia this time around. Although the Democrats had 7.5% more registered voters than the Republicans in the Santa Clarita Valley, (Christy Smith) still lost by a “fraction of a percentage point” (333 votes) because the (28.9%) non-Republicans also failed to support her.

Marybelle Knight

Newhall

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS