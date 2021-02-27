SCV wealth advisor listed among ‘Best-in-State’ by Forbes

John Vance, president of Vance Wealth, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms.

Since 2003, Vance Wealth has served as a financial planning team that delivers comprehensive wealth management strategies in Southern California, offering specialized experience in retirement planning, business planning, loss of a loved one and divorce planning.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

The algorithm weighs factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients.

To learn more about wealth advisors and their rankings, go to forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.