Stephen Smith | The Truth Is Out There, if You’re Interested

As of this writing, the first day of impeachment has painfully passed. The Democrat presentation was full of poignant emotion. As to the constitutionality of the trial, the arguments were non-existent if you look at the facts. They relied on the tragedy of Jan. 6 and liberally used straw-man arguments. The Donald Trump defense was incompetent. Why? What’s with a judge who has publicly stated Trump is guilty? Clearly the fix is in. Looks like a distraction.

Dear Reader,

Before George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” becomes victim to “Fahrenheit 451” (the temperature that paper burns) buy it, read it, study it, share it and preserve it. Then read it again. Though not a sacred text, it is a prophecy that is now unfolding on the nightly news, played out by the “Ministry of Love” and “Truth,” and the principles that “war is peace,” “freedom is slavery” and “ignorance is strength.”

Before Big Brother breaks down your door and hauls you off to Room 101, host “1984” book studies. Before the firemen of “Fahrenheit 451” (Ray Bradbury) perform their duty at the National Archives on the mall in Washington, D.C., so that all the leftist elected Democrats can more easily ignore their oath “to protect and defend the Constitution,” please host document studies of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States and The Federalist Papers.

In these documents you will learn that the purpose of government is to protect the natural law-given rights of the individual and not to force the individual to serve the collective. The truth is out there, and it is not coming from the legacy media, big tech, social media, our education curriculum and the leftist progressives. It is now up to you to find it.

The idea that America was founded on is true and just. The failed Marxist and socialist policies being forced upon us by today’s power brokers is not.

Why is having your own study groups so important? More wisdom from “1984”:

“And when memory failed and written records were falsified — when that happened, the claim of the Party to have improved the conditions of human life had got to be accepted, because there did not exist, and never again could exist, any standard against which it could be tested.”

We are in a time of rapid transition. President Joe Biden has been violating the Constitution dozens of times since his inauguration by his policies and presidential edicts. In so doing he has usurped the powers of Congress and violated the duty of the executive to enforce the laws passed by Congress.

Webster’s defines a tyrant as “an absolute ruler unrestrained by law or constitution.”

“When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.” — Thomas Jefferson.

The ruling elite’s Ministry of Truth has been working overtime to reshape the stories surrounding the events of Jan. 6. They have declared 74 million God-fearing, constitution-loving Americans guilty of insurrection for the bad actions of the few.

The 74 million have consistently opposed the violence.

They have yet to quote the incitation words spoken by President Trump. Fact, an unarmed woman who was trespassing was shot by a Capitol police officer. One officer died after suffering injuries from a forward-pressing aggressive crowd. Three people died of natural causes.

Headlines quote “5 people killed.”

The rage of the ruling elites has shown no limits. The reported numbers vary but at least 25 people were killed in the Black Lives Matter protests and more than 2,000 injured. Despite the burning of public and private buildings, theft and looting, the violence is still looked at as peaceful protest.

The elitist tyrants in Congress, feigning fear of the people, are advocating using the full power of the government to declare war on conservatives and Republicans. Constitutional protections be damned. They use the usual false diatribe of declaring them all white supremacists and racists, a clear and obvious lie. Not a problem when you have the Ministry of Truth. They desire that the people fear the government.

Jefferson reminded us that “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” I support our constitutional republic. The question becomes, what should we do when the exercised powers are not constitutional or just?

We must work for 2022 and withdraw our consent to be governed by the latest crop of tyrants. We must end ballot harvesting and require universal voter ID. We voted them in, and it is up to us to cast them out at the ballot box. Failure to do so is not an option.

Be warned, Big Brother is watching you!

Stephen Smith is with the California School Choice Foundation and can be reached there. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.