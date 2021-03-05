Affordable tips for spring decorations and celebrations

The arrival of spring brings with it warming temperatures, blooming flowers and endless springtime celebrations. It is also an opportunity to try something new, whether it is in the garden, kitchen or around the home.

To help find the fun this season, the experts at Dollar General are offering some affordable spring tips and tricks for celebrating and decorating.

Spring into the season

Celebrate spring holidays with extra flair around the home. From adding a colorful vase of flowers to the coffee table, a new wreath on the front door or new pastel-colored pillows for the couch, seasonal decorative touches can help provide a fresh look and pops of color to any home. Consider adding festive holiday-themed decorations too, like a centerpiece filled with plastic eggs on the dining room table.

The season of new beginnings

As they say, April showers bring May flowers. To celebrate the season of new beginnings, set some time aside to plan out this season’s garden with fresh flowers, as well as fruits and vegetables to enjoy all summer long. Spruce up your home’s outdoor spaces by painting flowerpots bright new colors and by adding new outdoor or solar lights. With longer days approaching, having the perfect outdoor oasis may invite everyone to spend more time outside.

Try out a seasonal spring recipe

Spring can also be the perfect time to try out a new recipe, whether it is a new side, main dish or a sweet seasonal dessert. Get some inspiration from DG Easy Meals, which provides meal ideas that anyone in the family can try out, including “Better For You” recipes that offer healthier food choices using ingredients readily found at DG stores. Featured recipes include a BBQ chicken salad perfect for a spring cookout, an apple slaw with honey mustard vinaigrette to complement any weeknight dinner and pink bunny cupcakes that can be assembled as a tasty activity for kids.

By freshening up home decor, creating a dreamy outdoor space or trying out the latest spring recipes, everyone can affordably find something to be excited for this spring.