Arthur Saginian | Liberal vs. Conservative Minds

The conservative mind looks at the picture and sees fairness and opportunities. The liberal mind looks at the same picture and sees injustice and oppression. Why?

It is a well-studied and documented fact that conservatives enjoy a satisfaction with life that liberals can only dream of. They planned, designed and built the world we live in, are aware and respectful of the laws of nature, and are thus keenly pragmatic. It is equally well-documented that liberals, on the other hand, are racked with anxieties and neuroses. They dwell in a fantasy world of dreams that are nearly impossible to realize and theories that are patently impossible to prove. As such, liberals are more prone to depression and suicide, while conservatives have their God and their families to support them in difficult times. Liberals have nothing but the cold concrete pavement, and they hate it.

Liberalism is a rebelling against… well… everything, and it is based in something as simple as a flawed perspective.

To me, a liberal is best personified by the story of The Prodigal Son. He’s not stupid, but he’s very immature, naïve, emotionally reactive and impetuous — utterly lacking in common sense and wisdom. A liberal is basically a teenager who may someday grow up to be an adult and realize that life is very fair and that he has a valuable and productive place in it if he would just stop struggling against reality.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita