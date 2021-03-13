Gerrie Currie | Time for Soul Searching

I would like to respond to the divisive letter sent in by Ms. Kay Vestal (March 6).

How could she, in good conscience, call for impeachment for lying, when her former president tops the list? Donald Trump, before he became president, started out with one of his biggest lies: (The theory that) President Barack Obama was not born in this country and was not a citizen. Ms. Vestal, did you ever hear that? Have you just listened to Fox news and ignored the news of the world? Who in the world would ever be jealous of Trump? He called the virus a hoax, just like the election. He said it in his own words from the beginning. How many lives could have been saved? Let’s see how much luck you have with calling for President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ as well as Gov. Gavin Newson’s impeachment.

How many illegal immigrants do you think have worked for little or nothing to put food on your table, as well as clean your houses, do your gardening, etc.? Most of them came here to escape the violence in their own country in order to get an education and live just a normal life, like most of us are able to enjoy. I believe in treating others as I want to be treated. I commend and thank Rep. Mike Garcia for serving in the armed forces — great, so did my two brothers and husband. Did Trump or any of his family serve? Did Rep. Garcia or any Republican vote for the relief bill that passed the House and the Senate?

Please sit back and do a little soul searching.

Gerrie Currie

Valencia