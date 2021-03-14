Judy Propri | Could it Happen Here?

Re: Vlad Ghenciu, letters, March 4, “Vigilance Against the Silencing.”

Thank you for printing this letter. Americans need to wake up. I am currently reading a book entitled “Live Not By Lies” by Rod Dreher. What he is writing about has happened and IS happening. It is about the dangers of totalitarianism.

In 2015 he received a phone call from the son of a Czech immigrant who spent six years of her youth as a political prisoner and said that events in the United States today reminded her of when communism first came to Czechoslovakia.

We need to listen to those who have lived through this. I’ve been concerned about some things since during the Barack Obama administration.

Judy Propri

Castaic