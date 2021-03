Response to Feb. 16 opinion piece by Jonathan Kraut:

I, too, got my vaccination at Magic Mountain. I did not have an appointment and showed up at 4 to get one of the “leftover” doses. I only waited about 20 minutes before I was ushered into the vaccination station. Because I didn’t have an appointment, they had to enter all my information into their laptop. Everything went smoothly and I was done fairly quickly.

Paula Parr

Santa Clarita