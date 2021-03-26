Saddle up for a month of Western-themed events!

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

The Santa Clarita Valley is known far and wide for its rolling hills, with miles of hiking trails that offer picturesque views of the region. It also has a storied history — one that is tied, not just to Southern California’s growth but to the state and country as well. From the discovery of gold in Placerita Canyon by Francisco Lopez to establishing the Pioneer Oil Refinery to the silent film boom in the early 1900s, Santa Clarita’s roots run deep.

For more than a quarter-century,

residents and visitors alike have donned boots, cowboy hats and bolo ties to celebrate Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage at the Cowboy Festival in Old Town Newhall. While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of this year’s festival to 2022, the City of Santa Clarita encourages residents to continue the tradition by participating in a slate of Western events in April.

Bingo night

The month of fun and entertainment begins with Bingo Night on Thursday, April 1, at 6 p.m. The City’s Arts and Events division hosts four rounds of Bingo via Zoom, and winners will receive gift cards to local businesses.

Learn more and sign up by visiting Facebook.com/CityofSantaClarita

Events — you do not need a Facebook account to access this page or register for Bingo Night.

10 by 10

Also, on April 1, at 7 p.m., is a Western-themed 10 by 10 Variety Night. This virtual event can be viewed on The MAIN’s Facebook page and will feature 10 individuals or groups performing for 10 minutes each.

This month, all 10 by 10 acts will have a Western twist that is sure to get you out of the saddle and on your feet. Enjoy swing music, dancing, a set by Cowboy Festival fan-favorite The Messick Family and more.

‘Tombstone’

City Cinemas, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, joins in on the Western fun with two screenings of “Tombstone” (1993). This film is rated R, will be shown on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. at East Walker Ranch Open Space.

A limited number of tickets are available for this drive-in movie experience, so get yours before they’re all gone by visiting the City of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.

Western trivia

Western Trivia Night on Tuesday, April 20, begins at 6 p.m. and can be accessed through Facebook as well. There will be four rounds of trivia, covering topics such as films, music, the Walk of Western Stars and more. Trivia winners will also receive a fabulous prize!

BBQ like a pro

Finally, see how you can flex your culinary muscle and learn to BBQ like a pro with Food Sessions on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Hosted by The MAIN on Facebook, you’ll get great tips on how to make a delicious chili, Cowboy Caviar and much more.

I hope you and your family enjoy these fun Western-themed events and will join us at the Cowboy Festival once more in 2022!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.