Beverley Scott | Widespread Election Fraud?

The media is constantly asserting the outrageous lie that there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and now it’s suppression. That’s what they do in a communist country. The voter rolls are crammed full of non-citizens, felons and people who have moved out of state and individuals who are otherwise ineligible to vote. Democrats oppose every effort to clean up voter rolls. We need Congress and the state legislatures to pass election reforms. We need requirements for voter ID. You need an ID to cash a check or drive a car or buy alcohol. And you should have to be an American citizen with proper ID to vote in an American election. We need to restore the vital civic tradition of in-person voting on Election Day.

If you haven’t seen the documentary called “Absolute Proof,” I highly recommend that you take the time to see it. It was produced by Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, who interviews highly credible patriots with expertise in cyber warfare. The documentary exposes the election fraud and the theft of America by enemies both foreign and domestic. It explains how all this fraud happened and ultimately how the election was stolen from Donald Trump. It was shown on OAN for several days but can still be seen on the internet at thethinkingconservative.com/absolute-truth/.

A recount is typically tied to determining a winner when there’s a close margin in the election, whereas post-election audits are routine and used by states to ensure that equipment and procedures counting the vote all worked properly. The following are purported to be just a handful of examples of what was wrong with this election and why the president was asking for an audit. So when you hear there’s no evidence of any wrongdoing, remember this:

Pennsylvania:

Abolished signature verification 11 days before the election.

205,000 more votes than voters.

8,000 ballots by dead people and some of them even requested ballots – one died 29 years ago.

14,000 votes cast by out-of-state voters.

10,000 ballots counted that were received after Election Day; they got 60,000 ballots back before they were sent out.

25,000 ballots requested by nursing home residents and all received in a single batch, indicating illegal ballot harvesting.

Absentee ballots were increased by 400,000 the day after the election. It’s unexplained to this day.

Wisconsin

500 illegal unmanned drop boxes disappeared for two days; 91,000 unlawful votes came in duffel bags.

Postal workers signed affidavits that they were instructed to back-date more than 100,000 ballots.

Georgia

The governor and secretary of state – these people are corrupt. They weakened the election procedure.

They wouldn’t let Republican poll watchers verify signatures.

In Fulton County, the Republican poll watchers were evicted (they said there was a water main break, which was a lie), then they pulled out suitcases full of ballots from under the table and scanned them unsupervised for nearly two hours, which coincided with a mysterious vote dump of close to 100,000 votes for Joe Biden, and almost none for Donald Trump.

In Bibb County, Trump was reported to have 29,391 votes at 9:11 p.m. Eastern time, while simultaneously, Biden was reported to have 17,213. Minutes later, at the next update, those numbers switched with Trump going down to 17,000 and Biden going up to 29,391.

Citizenship confirmation was not allowed.

2,500 felons in prison voted illegally.

10,300 ballots cast by dead people.

4,500 ballots cast by people not on the state’s voter rolls; 18,000 ballots cast by people who registered to vote using an address listed as vacant, according to the postal service.

88,000 ballots cast by people whose registrations were illegally backdated.

Absentee ballot rejection was zero. If they were the same rate as prior elections, there would have been 45,000 ballots rejected. Trump lost by 11,779 votes.

Michigan

In Detroit voter turnout was 139% of the registered voters, with 17,000 ballots cast by dead people.

In Wayne County, poll watchers observed canvassers re-scanning batches of ballots over and over.

A poll worker was instructed not to ask for any voter ID and not to attempt to validate any signatures for Democrats. She was told to backdate ballots received after the deadline and thousands and thousands of ballots were improperly backdated.

Four witnesses have testified that after officials announced the last votes had been counted, tens of thousands of additional ballots arrived without the required envelopes. Not a single one was for Trump.

At 6:31 a.m., after voting had ended, Michigan suddenly reported 147,000 votes – 94% of which were for Biden.

Arizona

36,000 ballots cast by non-citizens.

11,600 more votes than voters.

42,000 double votes were cast.

150,000 people registered after the registration deadline; 1,500 ballots cast by dead people.

8,000 ballots cast with no address.

