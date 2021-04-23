Comfortable yet stylish shoe trends to try

While comfort will continue to reign supreme for clothing and accessories in 2021, when it comes to footwear, there are a variety of fun fashion trends that make a statement. The good news is that there’s no need to overhaul your entire closet. And it’s easier than ever to incorporate on-trend pieces into a comfortable and casual outfit.

According to Alyson Stanley, buyer for national retailer Rack Room Shoes, simple clothing choices paired with shoes featuring leopard print detailing, pops of pastel, or silver accents make getting dressed easy and fun.

Whether walking around the neighborhood, enjoying a socially distanced event, or leading a Zoom meeting, here are some tips on how to stay cozy and on-trend this year.

Animal prints

In the past, mixing patterns was taboo, but according to Stanley, it’s now encouraged. Sneakers, clogs and casual shoes with animal print accents serve as a neutral accessory that can be mixed and paired with any item in the closet.

Nike’s Court Vision Low Sneaker puts a fun twist on cheetah print accents, while the adidas Puremotion Adapt is a stylish slip-on sneaker with a crisscross leopard print pattern.

Metallic accents

Athletic shoes featuring a hint of shine or iridescent details provide a versatile option for those getting their steps in or committing to fitness goals. Because metallics such as rose gold, silver and gold can mesh with a broad range of color palettes and design styles, they are “the new neutral.”

For those on-the-go, athletic shoes such as the Nike Swift 2 and the Nike Court Vision are selections that offer a touch of silver, gold or platinum detailing.

Joyful pastels and playful patterns

This season’s footwear features a palette of cotton candy-inspired shades (think lavender, mint green and bubblegum pink). The possibilities to incorporate these colors into this season’s outfits are limitless.

While you may know Crocs’ classic clogs are surprisingly comfortable and functional, you may not be aware that they now come in many pastel-colored options such as mint, lilac and a pattern featuring a baby blue shade swirled with cloud forms.

“Though many of us are still spending the majority of the day working, exercising, and taking classes online from home, clothing and accessories still afford us the opportunity to express our unique style,” says Stanley. “The patterns and color trends for shoes in 2021 can bring joy to everyday outfits for the entire family.” (SPT)