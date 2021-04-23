‘Grand Theft Auto’ prevention tips for spring

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

The birds are out, the bees are buzzing and Spring is in full swing here in beautiful Santa Clarita. The Safer at Home orders of the past year have slowly been lifted, and I, as I’m sure many of you are, have delighted in the chance to go out and enjoy our community once again. There’s nothing quite like visiting your favorite boutique store or eating at one of the many delicious restaurants Santa Clarita has to offer.

The life-changing pandemic that besieged the world the past year has had some positive effects — such as showing our community’s resilience as many of us came together to support one another during this difficult time. Sadly, one of the unintended consequences of the stay-at-home orders was an increase in vehicle thefts, which is why the City of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in launching the new “Guard That Auto” campaign. Although our theft rate has remained well below the state average, it is important to follow some simple guidelines to help us all “Guard That Auto.” By following these simple tips, you can help protect your car.

Remember to keep your keys inside your home and out of your car. Because Santa Clarita has always been such a safe City to live in, it is easy to feel insulated from the reality of vehicles being stolen. Leaving your keys in your car is an invitation to crooks to take off with your car. Many of us also have a tendency to keep spare keys in our cars, in case the original is lost while we are out … this is not a wise idea. Please keep all of your keys with you and know where they are at all times.

While it is always a good idea to be mindful of your surroundings, paying special attention to where you park your car is another way to help keep it safe. By parking in your garage, in your driveway, a parking spot in a high-traffic area, under a street light or other well-lit areas are all great ways to keep your vehicle safe. Using a theft protection device, like the Club, is another simple yet effective method that decreases the chance of theft and won’t break the bank.

There’s nothing pleasant about having the things we hold dear to us stolen, but we can all do our best to minimize the chance of this happening. To learn more about how you can “Guard That Auto,” please visit santa-clarita.com/GTA or follow the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station and The City of Santa Clarita’s social media accounts.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

santa-clarita.com. The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.