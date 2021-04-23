Richard Myers | Thanks to Waste Management

You know it’s just great when you discover that things that impact your life are being done correctly, and so my wife and I were delighted to recently receive a letter from Waste Management letting us know they have audited all residential accounts and found that we have been billed incorrectly.

We have long thought it wasn’t quite right and are looking forward to a reduction in our bill, and since they have audited all residential accounts, we are sure a great many of your readers will also be delighted.

Richard Myers

Valencia