Southern California regional championship events receive deadlines

The Southern California Regional Championship events, in which athletes and teams of the Foothill League are eligible to compete should they advance, have received their deadlines.

In a statement distributed by the California Interscholastic Federation’s Sacramento office, officials said that the regional championship events will be offered in the following sports: baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and boys volleyball.

“As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIF will need to be flexible and will be prepared to adjust the remaining championship schedules as necessary as completing CIF Section Championships is a priority,” read the press release from the state office.

No Northern California Regional Championship is set to be held, nor will there be state championships in swim and dive, track and field, and wrestling, due to there being too few counties participating around the state.

Local William S. Hart Union High School District officials said that as long as the sports events are in accordance with county health code guidelines, they plan to allow their athletes to compete as far as they can advance.

“The Foothill League will participate in any CIF Southern Section team or individual sport that will have postseason play as long as it doesn’t go against L.A. County Department of Public Health orders,” said Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the district.

For a full list of the events, and what dates they need to be held by, visit cifstate.org.