Gallery: Photos from various prep sports events of the past week.

Hart High’s Gabe Valle (1), left, and Valencia High’s Eduardo Ibarrola (32) fight for the ball at Hart High School on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart High’s Nathan Reed (3) shoots against Valencia defenders Daen Jensen (28), center, and Nicolas Acosta (26) at Hart High School on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart High’s Sam Bell (16) charges Valencia defenders William Olive (15), left, and Paolo Garcia (8) at Hart High School on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High goalkeeper Daniel Acosta (65) blocks a shot by Hart High’s Eric Sockett (22) at Hart High School, on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High’s Noah Veluzat (13) drives to the basket against Canyon High defender Darius Berko (15) at Canyon High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia High defenders Raif (cq) Zakarian (5), left, and Gabe Latkovich (21), right, go for a rebound against Canyon High’s Caden Ramos (23) at Canyon High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High defender Miles Davis (3) goes up to block the shot by Valencia High’s Gabe Latkovich (21) at Canyon High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Canyon High defenders Matt Heyne (33), left, and Miles Davis (3) look on as Valencia High’s Favour Princewill (25) goes in for a layup at Canyon High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley High defender Jonathan Cortinas (4) goes in to block a shot by Jonathan Fisher (3) of West Ranch High at Golden Valley High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

West Ranch High defender Brady Van Bennekum (33) goes up to block a shot byJonathan Hakim (32) of Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley High’s Mark Hamilton Jr. (10) shoots against Bryan Malcolm (0) of West Ranch High at Golden Valley High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley High defender Mark Hamilton Jr (10) goes up to block a shot by Andrew Meadow (13) of West Ranch High at Golden Valley High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Golden Valley high defenders Brandon Bellamy (2) and Mark Hamilton Jr (10), right, go into block a shot by Andrew Meadow (13) of West Ranch High at Golden Valley High School on Friday, 042321. Dan Watson/The Signal

Nate Groves (50) of Golden Valley High puts up a shot against Dylan Votaw (10) and Angelo Hernandez (0) of Canyon High at Canyon on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Nate Groves (50) of Golden Valley High puts a shot over the net to be blocked by Corwin Daugharty (3) of Canyon High at Canyon on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Dylan Votaw (10) Canyon High defender looks on as Jorge Mora (23) of Golden Valley High sets a shot at Canyon on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal

Tobias Andrews (2) of Canyon High puts a shot over the net against

Dylan Votaw (10) of Canyon High puts a shot over the net against Golden Valley High defenders at Canyon on Thursday, 042221. Dan Watson/The Signal