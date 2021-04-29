Ted Aquaro | Newsom Is Costing Too Much

This morning I heard someone state that the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom will cost the taxpayers millions of dollars. Instead, that person states that the recall should be wait for the next election to save millions of dollars.

The truth is, in the last year alone it is estimated that the Employment Development Department paid out billions of dollars in fraudulent claims under the reign of Gov. Newsom. Under the orders of the governor, many small businesses have gone broke because of his unreasonable closing mandates and our school children have been robbed of their right to a proper education.

We can’t afford to not recall the governor.

Ted Aquaro

Valencia