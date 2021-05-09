Adventure awaits at your local library!

By Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita City Mayor

There hasn’t been a time in my life where I haven’t enjoyed going to the library. Whether it was growing up in New York, while I was studying for midterms at college in Nebraska or when I took my own daughters to discover the joy of reading while they were in school, I have always found the library to be a place full of inspiration, creativity and motivation.

I am so excited that we are now able to invite our residents back through the doors of our library branches and give them a place to learn, relax or just browse our materials.

Library opportunities are not confined to the traditional four walls of a building, but have been expanded into local parks, homes, study rooms and more. Offered at all three of our library locations is Sidewalk Stories, a program that welcomes families to come and sit outside, enjoy a book and read-a-long with one of our library staff.

Another activity that youth, teens and adults alike can participate in is our “Grab and Go Kits.” These free kits are filled with a variety of crafts that you can either take home and enjoy or you can sign up to make the craft during one of our outdoor programs.

Please remember while you are in any of the libraries or enjoying any of our outdoor programs to wear a mask and continue to social distance.

While our doors our now open, I am happy to say that we are still providing services for those who would like to keep their visit to the library completely contactless.

Our library lockers are available 24/7, at both the Valencia and Canyon Country branches and curbside services are also still available at all three locations. Just give us a call and one of our friendly staff members will bring your materials out to the curb!

For those of you who like traveling just as much as I do, and want to keep their passports up to date, our passport services are also available at any one of our branches. Be sure to book an appointment before your arrival and our staff will be happy to assist you!

With summer right around the corner, be on the lookout for the upcoming launch of our annual Summer Reading program. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.”

We will have weeks of reading challenges, interactive activities, online events and tons of materials for our residents to enjoy! Whether you are you’re a child, teen or adult we will have something for you!

I cannot wait to see our residents out at our libraries and getting back to enjoying books, working on the computers and perusing our shelves.

As a community that focuses on family and education, our libraries are a home away from home for many. I am delighted to welcome the community back inside the Santa Clarita Public Library branches, and look forward to offering even more programs and events for our residents in the future.

For more information on hours, activities or the Summer Reading program, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.