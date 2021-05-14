Arthur Saginian | Agreeing with Reagan

It seems I have something in common with President Ronald Reagan’s children, Maureen and Michael Reagan: We all think Republicans are being stupid. As far as I’m concerned Republicans’ continued allegiance (or whatever it is) to former President Donald Trump (in his current, selfishly egotistical form) isn’t the only reason I say that. I also believe religion has no place in politics, but that’s a story for another day.

I agree Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0, if not worse for his advanced age and incompetence, and 2022 is a golden opportunity to capitalize on that, if only Republicans could see past Trump.

I don’t even care if “The Big Lie” is true primarily because it’s not actionable. There’s nothing that can be done with it. Even Sidney Powell couldn’t do anything with it, and now she’s in legal trouble because of it. The “Big Truth,” however, is the “Big Lie” is essentially a car without an engine. At best it makes for some nice optics in the driveway, but for all practical purposes it’s useless — it won’t get you anywhere! And as for principles, screw principles. This is reality, and thus far Democrats have shown they are far more realistic and effective when it comes to fighting political battles, keeping Republicans on the defensive. Yeah, why is that? You tell me.

Perhaps if we can convince more Republicans of the “Big Truth,” then maybe they’d let go of the “Big Lie” and move forward with a more practical plan.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita