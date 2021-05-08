Betty Arenson | Duplicitous Messaging from the Left

Democrats declare only they have the best policies, the biggest tent, are the more inclusive party, etc. If those concepts were precisely and consistently repeated, there would be clear messaging. Unfortunately they are not and convolution is front and center.

The “news” fed to the public carries the myth that the message from journalists and the media is to report facts and let the listeners decide. Today, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

The ambiguities are many and omnipresent as follows.

Undeniably, NBC is the culprit that doctored the audio tape of the George Zimmerman/Trayvon Martin case and altered the 911 call in the recent Ma’khia Bryant shooting. NBC’s News Award Winning Lester Holt said recently, “fairness is over-rated”; there’s no need for the media to present all sides. That’s in full contrast from the 1960s, when Democrats secretly schemed to utilize the Fairness Doctrine, leading to a Supreme Court decision. In the end, Democrats benefited with 1,678 hours of free talk radio time. Their pro-doctrine demand surfaced again in 2012. (https://townhall.com/columnists/fredlucas/2012/09/23/democrats-used-fairness-doctrine.)

Democrats have negatively and relentlessly tagged Republicans as “the party of old white men.” After they did not support, but readily dismissed candidates of color and women, the two Democrats left standing after their 2020 primary were Bernie Sanders (79) and Joe Biden (78).

Democrats, including President Biden, saturate the media with the “America is systemically racist” message. Biden has been in Washington as a senator and vice president for 48 years and not a peep of systematic racism until now. Historically and factually, he was an active participant in pure bigotry.

The gravity of his proven prejudice is weighty against his claimed racial position today. He was close friends with former KKK leader Robert Byrd and praised former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a segregationist. More of Biden’s friends were known Senate segregationists Jesse Helms (ardent critic of civil rights), John Stennis (zealous supporter of racial segregation), James O. Eastland (spoke of Blacks as “an inferior race”) and Herman Talmadge (a staunch segregationist). Biden and Talmadge teamed up to stop enactment of court-ordered busing. In 1977 Biden opposed busing, stating he didn’t want his kids to “grow up in a racial jungle.” President Biden’s friends list included Strom Thurmond, who opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1957 with the longest filibuster ever by one senator: 24 hours and 18 minutes. In 1954 Thurmond registered Republican but his bigotry remained, as evinced by voting against the Voting Rights of 1965.

Democrats copiously brag of their support of the female sex. They zealously hailed “The Year of The Woman” in the 2018 election and heartily support the women’s marches that have taken place since the day after President Trump’s inauguration along with saying “all women must be believed.” The themes disappeared with Biden’s election.

The Democrats’ paltering surfaced with the new PC support for individuals born as males who then identify as females and are allowed to compete in sports with female-born and living as females. There is no legitimate argument: The male-born have a differing physiology and will be stronger than the female-born athletes, but irrespective of that fact, females were summarily demoted.

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Govs. Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and like-kind have shoved COVID-19 restrictions in our faces to the massive detriments of the American economy, personal rights and freedoms. These same people, who have the chutzpah to toss out the words “the U.S. Constitution,” arrogantly abridge one amendment after another, starting with the First Amendment.

In particular were the measures forbidding people to hold a Bible study in their own home and closing down houses of worship. In NYC, De Blasio literally had uniformed police going to private residences to break up religious gatherings.

President Biden called then-President Trump “xenophobic” when Trump restricted travel from China in January 2020 to curb the COVID-19 virus emanating from there. A few days ago Biden restricted travel from India reportedly for the same reason. Does that restriction relate to Biden’s 2006 comment, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking”?

President Biden, Harris, et al, demand everyone be COVID-19 vaccinated; it’s the panacea to immunity and getting our freedoms back, including being free of masking…someday. Not so. Masks are still mandated and prominent people who have been vaccinated still wear masks inside and outdoors…an ambiguous and negative optic.

More duplicitous is the fact that if an American citizen doesn’t comply, they’re targeted with confrontations and punishments while the Biden administration is absolutely silent on the unfettered COVID-positive cases coming en masse across our southern border. Yes, infected illegal immigrants arrive while the Left and Biden and Co. don’t blink an eye.

Democrats claim only they are the hallmark for supporting and protecting people of color. They ignore Biden’s documented negative comments to those same people.

Biden told a Black man in 2020, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” He told an Asian and Hispanic audience group that “poor kids are just as bright’ as white kids.”

Further duplicity exposed Democrats’ ersatz avowal when Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott gave a recent speech. A large response from the Left called him “Uncle Tim” (referencing Uncle Tom) and worse. Lamar County Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor called Tim Scott an “Oreo with no real principles.” Not one Democrat publicly admonished O’Connor. He weakly tried to resign, six days later, with a hollow “sorry,” but the Texas Democrats refused the resignation.

Scratch the surface – the true messages are inexhaustibly clear.

