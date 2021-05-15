Chamber resumes in-person events

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced recently plans to resume in-person events, in compliance with public health guidelines.

“We are proud of the work we’ve done over the last year creating virtual content for our business community, but it’s time to get back to being together, in person,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the chamber, said in a prepared statement.

After more than a year of virtual programming, the chamber looks forward to resuming many of its in-person events, including networking mixers, grand opening ceremonies and activities supporting the SCV’s business community, according to the release.

The chamber is scheduled to host three upcoming events in a face-to-face setting, including:

The Latino Business Alliance Breakfast: Tuesday, May 25.

The Empowered Women Network: Tuesday, June 8.

The annual State of the County with Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV: Wednesday, July 28, at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Public health requirements, such as masking and physical distancing, are set to be in effect at all chamber events, while some virtual programming is set to continue.

For more information, visit scvchamber.com.