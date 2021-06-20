Alyssa Theodore | Putting Veterans First

Rep. Mike Garcia is 100% behind our veterans. As a Navy veteran himself, he understands the importance of these men and women who have served and currently serve today.

Recently, he introduced H.R. 2650, a bill that proposes a legislation that would give military families’ spouses with valid professional licenses in one state, reciprocity in another state where their spouse is stationed on military orders.

He also introduced the PAWS Act, where veterans receive a therapy dog of their own and choose the freedom to adopt the therapy dog after they are finished serving.

We need to be able to put our veterans first. They are our true American heroes.

Alyssa Theodore

Agua Dulce