Judy Reinsma | Was Dog Shooting Really Necessary?

I wonder, is it safe to call the sheriff now if you have a dog? Dogs are supposed to bark at strangers, especially when they enter their yard. The Sheriff’s Department frequently accompanies ambulances that go to help people in an emergency. They came to my home a couple of years ago when I fell and had a large gash on my head. I guess I can be thankful they didn’t shoot my dogs, because they both barked at the Fire Department men and the sheriff’s deputy. It seems we will have to be sure our dogs are secured inside our homes if we have to call 911. Lots of stuff to remember if you are having a medical emergency. Having a heart attack? Lock up your dog before you call 911 if you want it to survive a visit from the sheriff.

From what I read in The Signal (June 24), there seems little or no excuse for this dog to have been killed.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita