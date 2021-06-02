Stephanie Green | Garcia Should Fight for All of Us

Why did Rep. Mike Garcia vote no to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection of the capitol? Doesn’t he know that the citizens of the 25th District want answers to the deadly conflict?

He is all in on investigating voter fraud, which there is no proof of. Why is he going along with the likes of Kevin McCarthy, who is Donald Trump’s lap dog?

He says he is a “fighter pilot” and prides himself that he runs toward the fight, not away from it. Well, how about fighting for ALL of us. We want to know what happened that day.

Stephanie Green

Saugus