Donna’s Day: Create memories of the beach with sand castles

By Donna Erickson

Signal Contributing Writer

Like most people, I enjoy taking long walks on the beach. I love the feel of sand under my feet and the way it stretches for miles before me. And then I suddenly feel inspired, thinking of the ways sand can be used in decor and crafts. That’s when I know it’s time to go home and have some more fun.

Here’s a popular sand craft kids enjoy at day camp year after year. The adults melt the wax and the kids create the molds and add decorations for state-of-the-art sand candles. With a child’s touch, they’re whimsical, spontaneous and useful.

To make candles at home, you’ll need:

— Clean, damp sand in a bucket or sandbox

— 1 pound box of paraffin wax (available in canning section at many markets)

— 1 saucepan

— 1 tin can, such as a large soup can with lid removed. (Pinch rim of the can with pliers to form a spout for easy pouring)

— Candle coloring or stubs from colored candles (optional)

— Candle wicking (available at craft stores)

— Pencil or sticks

— Tiny trinkets, stones or shells (optional)

Here’s the fun: