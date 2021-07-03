Lois Eisenberg | Young Voters Making a Difference

President Joe Biden won on the strength of the younger voter after “finding their political voice.”

In American history a majority of eligible voters under the age of 30 voted for the first time.

I will never forget the young people who were in high school at the Parkland High School took a stance and raised their brilliant voice, and now these kids are eligible to vote as are the other kids who listened and also took a stance and rebelled at the happenings at Parkland High School.

Younger voters are getting more comfortable in voting, and they have said enough is enough with the lies, corruption, living in a lawless government, etc., and having an administration that lacks leadership.

The younger generation when voting have a more liberal point of view after being exposed to the last four years. These younger people want to combat climate change, spend more to reduce poverty and want health care to be a right for one and all.

These younger voters will not tolerate voter suppression or any more destructive agendas, and will continue to keep the “Blue Wave” bluer and the wave higher with more force.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita