Rick Barker | Misguided Rage

Re: Gerrie Currie, “Garcia Questions Mount,” June 20.

Here are the members of the U.S. Congress voting against the bill to make “Juneteenth” a national holiday according to the New Times and numerous other news organizations:

The 14 no votes were all from Republican members of Congress. They were:

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tennessee.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisconsin.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Alabama.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-California.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia.

It would appear that all the “blind rage” against Congressman Garcia actually is “blind!” There is a “Mike” and also one whose last name begins with the letter “G” so I guess for some that’s close enough!

Rick Barker

Valencia