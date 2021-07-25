Rick Barker | Misguided Rage

Re: Gerrie Currie, “Garcia Questions Mount,” June 20.
Here are the members of the U.S. Congress voting against the bill to make “Juneteenth” a national holiday according to the New Times and numerous other news organizations:
The 14 no votes were all from Republican members of Congress. They were:
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama.
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona.
Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tennessee.
Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisconsin.
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California.
Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Alabama.
Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina.
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-California.
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana.
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia.
It would appear that all the “blind rage” against Congressman Garcia actually is “blind!” There is a “Mike” and also one whose last name begins with the letter “G” so I guess for some that’s close enough!
Rick Barker
Valencia