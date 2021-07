The Democrats’ prosecutorial overreach regarding Jan. 6 mirrors their prosecutorial overreach regarding Russian collusion. In both cases, Democrats employed the criminal justice system to delegitimize their political opposition by declaring it to be based in criminality. Ironically, their present stance decries questioning the results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, while their former stance questioned the results of the 2016 election for three straight years.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia