Ron Perry | Hart Board Caves to Cancel Culture

The Hart High School district board voted to change the school’s logo of an H and two feathers. And they are called the “Indians.” Indians have always been great warriors. Proud people. Strong people. A proud, strong high school has just lost a wonderful opportunity to teach the community, the students, the Indians, and the “cancel culture” about the true customs and culture of local Indian tribes. Instead, they chose to take the “easy” way out and once again cave to those who want to see all of our history erased! One day we will have no history!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country