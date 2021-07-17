Stephen Smith | And Let it Come! I Repeat it, Sir, Let it Come!

The battle lines have been drawn. Resources are being gathered. The rules of engagement… well, there are no rules. At stake is whether we embrace the chains and murderous intolerance of Marxism or regain our standing as a beacon to the world for individual rights, freedom and opportunity.

“There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable — and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come! It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace — but there is no peace. The war is actually begun!”

— Patrick Henry

Those who embrace government and the collective over the rights of the individual are well entrenched. Their promises of equity sound sweet but require theft, envy, suffering, lies, rewriting history, ignoring the Constitution, and submission to achieve their goals. Mosaic law be damned. Their methods come from a dark place and foster anarchy. Disagreement results in canceling and violent reprisals.

“We have met the enemy and they are us.” — Walt Kelly, Pogo

Today those who embrace the philosophy of the “Communist Manifesto” call themselves “progressives.” Sounds good, does it not? Reality is that they demand absolute control over every aspect of your life; where you work, how much you earn, where you live, your sexuality, what you eat, where and how you travel, what you think, and now your religious faith. Leftist-progressive-ism is an extremely jealous god.

Their weapons are hatred and division. The methodology is forcing lies on us, such as Critical Race Theory.

President Joe Biden and like-minded Democrats attack proposed legislation that expands voting opportunity while making it easier to verify the results and far easier for all to vote.

In truth that proposal is more generous for legally registered voters than the president’s Democrat home state of Delaware. Biden has lied and lied again about the content of the proposed language without expressing any supporting examples. Biden asserts that making elections more fair and harder to defraud is a greater crisis than the Civil War.

The goal is to bring down the American Idea by replacing “all men are created equal” and our rights being given to us by our creator, with the belief that all is driven by an eternal conflict between the oppressor and oppressed. The leftist-progressives are engaged in a new great civil war. They do it in hopes that a single all-powerful government, run by them, will replace an imploding constitutional republic.

Leftist-progressives/Marxists have been building the battlements and trenches for years. They have well-established beachheads and bunkers in government, media, education and the courts. The tip of the spear is the teachers’ unions.

Recently the National Education Association teachers’ union announced support of the racist-creating Critical Race Theory and have promised to stop anyone who speaks out against it, bragging they are well-funded. The American Federation of Teachers has contracted legal teams to prosecute anyone who wants to prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory, i.e., real history. That’s real history totally devoid of scholarship and peer review.

So much for freedom of speech.

The largest swath of victims are our rising generations who are being made cannon fodder in the war against freedom by our teachers union tyrants and their corrupt relationship with many of our elected officials. The unions openly profess that their goal is to create social justice warriors.

I wonder who is going to create food, clothing and shelter. The next pandemic will end humanity, as there will be an absence of scientists and doctors.

Virtually everything the leftist-progressives’ policies do when enacted does the opposite of the declared purpose. They are inconsistent with our Constitution, our founding documents, and the accumulated wisdom and values of Western civilization.

If you love freedom, liberty and the ability to choose where your child goes to school, consider this a call to action.

Freedom is rarely returned once taken. I will be fighting for parental rights with the upcoming California School Choice initiative.

Find something you can do. Support freedom-loving candidates, petition the government. Just get involved. This is not a time for “Sunshine Patriots.”

Back to Patrick Henry: “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. He is currently working to empower parents by bringing school choice to California. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.