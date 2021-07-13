Susann Rizzo | Deny the Sand Canyon Resort

The following is an open letter to the Santa Clarita City Council:

I support the resolution to deny the Sand Canyon Resort. Open space should be preserved. The council should keep the promises made to the community to preserve the 300 acres in the proposed Sand Canyon Resort as open space in perpetuity. Please deny the developer’s request to rezone the area.

In addition, the proposed Sand Canyon Resort is in a high fire hazard zone. There are inadequate emergency evacuation plans. There is too much development already in the rural area. The Sand Canyon Resort is opposed by the Sulphur Springs Union School District as the district is worried about evacuation of students in case of emergency.

Please be good stewards of the environment and deny the Sand Canyon Resort.

Susann Rizzo

Valencia